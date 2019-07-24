Virginia Tech's Bradburn named to watch list for Ray Guy Award

Virginia Tech junior P Oscar Bradburn has been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, the award’s committee announced Wednesday. The award is presented annually to college football’s top punter.

Bradburn (6-1, 220) earned honorable mention All-ACC accolades in 2018. The Sydney, Australia native finished third in the ACC with a 42.6-yard gross punting average and tied for second in the conference with 23 punts inside the 20. Last season, he booted a career-long 72-yard punt vs. Boston College (11/3).

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native, Ray Guy, who is enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.

A variety of ticket options are now on sale for the upcoming season. Options available for purchase include season tickets, a season mobile pass, mini-plans and flex tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale August 5.

Tech opens the season on August 31 at Boston College. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network.