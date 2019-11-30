Virginia breaks 15-year losing skid to VT, wins ACC Coastal title

Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC) is the 2019 ACC Coastal Division Champions with a 39-30 win over No. 23 Virginia Tech (8-4, 5-3 ACC) on Friday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

It is the first time the Cavaliers have won the ACC Coastal, and the seventh different team in seven years.

QB Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz.) accounted for 475 of 492 total yards for the Cavaliers. Perkins rushed for the first two touchdowns of the game. WR Hasise Dubois (Irvington, N.J.) had 139 receiving yards to lead UVA.

UVA's defense forced two fumbles, including the game-winner in the end zone that was recovered for a touchdown, and had two interceptions. The Cavaliers had eight tackles for loss and six sacks for a loss of 45 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Perkins rushed for 70 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown rush on the opening drive of the game. Virginia Tech hit a field goal to make it 6-3. Perkins broke away once again, this time for a 67-yard touchdown rush to put the Cavaliers ahead 13-3. Virginia Tech hit another field goal to make it 13-6 at the half.

Virginia Tech scored back-to-back touchdowns to begin the second half and take its first lead of the game, 20-13. A 25-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to WR Billy Kemp tied the game again. Virginia Tech scored a touchdown with 48 seconds to go in the third quarter to lead 27-20. Virginia tied it up 27-27 after the Cavaliers drove the field and RB Wayne Taulapapa ran it in from two yards out. The teams traded field goals for another tie, 30-30. Virginia regained the lead with a 48-yard field goal by Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.). The Cavaliers tacked on a touchdown when DE Mandy Alonso forced a fumble and DT Eli Hanback recovered it in the end zone.

COMMONWEALTH CLASH

STAT LEADERS

QB Bryce Perkins

Passing: 311 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: 164 yards, 2 TD

WR Hasise Dubois

4 receptions, 139 yards

LB Noah Taylor

6 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 2 INTs

SS Joey Blount

8 tackles

NOTES

• UVA finished 9-3 in the regular season, marking the eighth time the Cavaliers have had nine or more wins in the regular season (1985, 1989, 1994, 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2019).

• Virginia is the 2019 ACC Coastal Division Champions, the first time in program history

• Perkins 164 rushing yards ranks No. 3 all-time on UVA's single-game rushing list by a quarterback.

• Perkins notched a career-long 67-yard rush in the first quarter for a touchdown.

• WR Billy Kemp IV notched his first career touchdown reception in the third quarter to tie the game, 20-20. The reception came on a 25-yard scoring strike from Perkins.

• OLB Noah Taylor recorded the first interception of his career on the final play of the first half.

• TB Wayne Taulapapa rushed for one touchdown, extending his season total to 13. It is the most rushing touchdowns by a UVA running back since Keith Payne notched 14 in 2010.

• WR Hasise Dubois finished with 139 receiving yards, marking the second 100-yard receiving game of his season (and career).

• Dubois notched a career-long 67-yard reception in the fourth quarter

UP NEXT

Virginia will play Clemson in the 2019 ACC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C.

