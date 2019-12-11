Virginia football has media day for Capital One Orange Bowl

The Virginia football team is preparing for its first ever appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Coach Mendenhall speaks at media day.

Wednesday marked marked media day, with both Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall and Florida head coach Dan Mullen taking the stage in Florida.

"The Orange Bowl is a destination for the ACC. And at the University of Virginia, it's fairly uncommon," Mendenhall said. "We're a program that is developing, rising, growing and becoming. That isn't become. That isn't has arrived. That is arriving. This is a giant opportunity for us."

Mendenhall praised the Gators for having a strong season.

"To play a team that, shoot, the only games lost? LSU and Georgia, I believe. To win 10 games and to play against a team from the SEC, what an amazing opportunity," Mendenhall said.

The Hoos face the Gators on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and you can watch on ESPN.