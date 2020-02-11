Virginia holds off Notre Dame for overtime win

The Virginia men's basketball team defeated Notre Dame, 50-49, in overtime Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Mamadi Diakite's bucket with 25.1 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 47 and forced the extra period. In overtime, the 'Hoos built a one-point lead heading into the final seconds when Notre Dame's potential game-winning three-pointer was no good. Braxton Key grabbed the rebound and threw the ball down court to run out the clock and secure the victory for Virginia.

Dikiate led the Cavaliers in scoring with 20 points.

Virginia improves to 16-7 overall and 8-5 in ACC play. UVA is back in action Saturday evening when the Cavaliers visit North Carolina for an 8 p.m. tip-off.