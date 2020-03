Virginia men's basketball defeated No. 7 Duke, 52-50.

The Cavaliers battled in the second half and closed out the win as Jay Huff made a crucial block in the final seconds. Huff had a great game for Virginia with 15 points, 10 blocks and 9 rebounds.

Virginia now moves into a third place tie with Duke in the ACC and is now just one game back of first place teams Florida State and Louisville.

Virginia will go for its seventh straight win on Wednesday at Miami.