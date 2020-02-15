Virginia wins 64-62 at North Carolina

Tomas Woldetensae (Bologna, Italy) hit a three-pointer with one second remaining to give Virginia (17-7, 9-5 ACC) the 64-62 win at North Carolina (10-15, 3-11 ACC) on Saturday night at the Dean Dome.

Woldetensae led UVA with 18 points, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa) had 15 points, and Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif.) and Casey Morsell (Fort Washington, Md.) each had 10 points. Clark also dished out nine assists.

UVA shot 44.4 percent for the game, while North Carolina shot 50 percent. The Tar Heels led in rebounds, 32-26. Harrison Brooks had a game-high 20 points for North Carolina.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia had the lead for most of the first half and was leading 26-20 with 3:28 to play when North Carolina used an 8-2 run to tie the game 28-28 at halftime.

The Tar Heels scored first out the break, but Woldetensae hit a three to give UVA the lead back. The teams continued to trade the lead eight times during the second half. It was a battle to the end as North Carolina took a 62-61 lead with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Woldetensae hit the three from the corner with just one second left to take the win.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

Woldetensae hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds and had a team-high 18 points.

NOTES

• Woldetensae made six or more 3-pointers for the third time in 2019-20

• Diakite had one blocked shot to move into a tie for second all-time at UVA with 148

• Morsell had a career-high three steals

• Morsell reached double figures for the first time since scoring 10 points vs. Navy (12/29/20)

• Clark had a game-high nine assists

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home to host Boston College on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

