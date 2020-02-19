Virginia wins third straight with victory over Boston College

Five players scored in double figures to lead Virginia to a 78-65 victory over Boston College Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kihei Clark scored 17 points and dished out eight assists for the Cavaliers while Braxton Key added 17 points and six rebounds for the home team. Jay Huff chipped in 14 points and eight boards for UVA.

The win was Virginia's third straight and helped the Cavaliers improve to 18-7 Overall and 10-5 in ACC play. UVA travels to Pittsburgh for a 12 p.m. tip-off Saturday afternoon.