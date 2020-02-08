Virginia’s Comeback Falls Short at No. 5 Louisville

Tomas Woldetensae (Bologna, Italy) and Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif.) each scored over 20 points as Virginia (15-7, 7-5 ACC) overcame a 16-point deficit to tie the game but No. 5 Louisville (21-3, 12-1 ACC) held on for the 80-73 win.

It was the most points Virginia has scored all season, as Woldetensae had a career-high 27 and Clark had a career-best 23. Woldetensae finished 10-13 from the field and 7-of-10 beyond the arc. Clark had five threes and dished out seven assists. Jordan Nwora led Louisville with 22 points.

The Cavaliers had a 53.1 field goal percentage and were 50 percent from 3-point range. Louisville shot 51 percent on field goals and was 41 percent from three. The Cardinals had a 31-19 advantage on the boards and led 26-18 in points in the paint.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first six baskets for Louisville were three-pointers to take the early lead. The Cardinals led by as many as 16 in the first half. Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) had a dunk just before the half as UVA trailed 44-30 at the break.

Virginia scored first in the second half on a jumper by Mamadi Diakite (Conakry, Guinea, Africa). The Cavaliers started to close the gap with a couple of threes. They held Louisville without a field goal for 5:41 in the second half to cut it to 51-44. Woldetensae hit two three-pointers to make it 60-55 with 7:56 remaining. Clark added a three to cut it to two, 64-62, then after a Louisville basket Woldetensae hit his sixth three of the game to pull within one, 66-65, with 4:28 to play. Woldetensae knocked down another three to tie them game, then a technical foul on Louisville sent Clark to the line for two free throws to give UVA the 70-68 lead. Louisville regained the lead with a jumper and went 10-for-10 on the free throw line to hold on for the win.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home to host Notre Dame on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.