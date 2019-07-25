WHSV Sports Presents: Going the Distance

He ran at Bridgewater College, studied at James Madison University and has started a family in Harrisonburg. Local runner Stanley Peyton Jr. calls the Shenandoah Valley is home.

"I've developed a ton of relationships here," Peyton Jr. said. "Friends and obviously growing my family which is most important but just some of the friendly relationships that I've developed with VA Momentum. Those guys meeting me from just running their local races and to now being some of my core group of friends. The valley has just been awesome."