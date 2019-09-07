WHSV Sports Presents: Where it All Started

At every point in her career, Kristi Toliver has been a winner. She's been on a journey that's taken her from coast to coast in the U.S., across the world and to the benches of the NBA. But what many don't know, is that journey started in Harrisonburg.

Kristi Toliver starred at Harrisonburg High School from 2002-2005.

"Shenandoah Valley is where I was born in raised and I carry that with me wherever I go and I've been all over the world," Toliver told WHSV. "East Coast, west coast, over the pond in Europe and Russia, you know home is where the heart is, Shenandoah Valley and Harrisonburg will always be my home and everything that I do I hope I'm just making people back home proud."

