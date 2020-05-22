WHSV to host virtual Student Athlete of the Week banquet

The WHSV Student Athlete of the Week banquet will take place virtually this year. The banquet is usually held at James Madison University but a change has been made in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public health guidelines in Virginia.

The banquet will be made available for anyone to view on all of WHSV's digital platforms on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the WHSV sports department of TJ Eck and Alex Flum. It will feature messages of support from members of the local sports community, recognition of all the Student Athlete of the Week stories from this past school year, and the announcement of two major awards including the Student Athlete of the Year.