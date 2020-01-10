Senators put signature state foods on the line over FCS Championship

Two U.S. Senators may represent opposing parties, but this weekend, there's a different rivalry they'll be focused on.

With James Madison University and North Dakota State University facing off in the FCS National Championship this weekend, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) have placed a friendly wager on who will win.

According to a social media video posted by Sen. Hoeven, the two politicians have bet signature products from their states over the outcome of the game between teams from their states.

If the JMU Dukes win, Sen. Hoeven will have to send Sen. Warner bison steaks from North Dakota. If the NDSU Bison win, Sen. Warner will have to send Sen. Hoeven some fine Virginia ham.

They're not the only ones with bets on the line over the game — Representative Ben Cline and Rep. Kelly Armstrong have a bet involving naming a pet goldfish.