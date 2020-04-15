Washington Redskins in position to get draft's best defender

The Washington Redskins appear likely to take Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft.

Young is considered the top non-quarterback available.

It would likely cost another team a king's ransom of picks to persuade the Redskins to trade out of the No. 2 spot. If they do, new coach Ron Rivera could opt for a quarterback of his own because he has no previous connection to 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins.

Washington doesn't have a second-round pick after moving up into the late first round last year to take Montez Sweat.