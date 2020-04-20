Waynesboro AD & former football coach McDaniel retiring

Waynesboro athletic director and former head football coach Derek McDaniel is retiring.

McDaniel spent nearly 40 years as a coach and athletic director at the high school level in the Shenandoah Valley. He's worked at Waynesboro High School, Wilson Memorial High School, and Page County High School.

In a recent Zoom interview with WHSV, McDaniel said he will miss his colleagues and the student-athletes he's worked with over the years.

"The two things you'll miss are the people that you work with and against, the people on the other sidelines," said McDaniel. "Because half of my friends are on the other sidelines. And then the kids, you know to stay in this business as long as I have, it's gotta be satisfying for you to know that in some small way, you're helping kids achieve their dreams and the things they would like to do."

With McDaniel leading the way, the Waynesboro football team pulled off one of biggest upsets in Virginia high school football history when the No. 16 seed Little Giants defeated No. 1 Hidden Valley, 46-15, in the first round of the 2014 VHSL Class 3A playoffs.