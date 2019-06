Zyon Dobbs, a guard from Fairmont Senior High School in West Virginia, announced he has committed to play for James Madison.

Dobbs led Fairmont Senior to a pair of state titles and scored more than 1,000 points in his prep career.

He announced his decision to join the Dukes via Twitter Tuesday evening.

Dobbs also held Divion I offers from North Carolina A&T, University of Tennessee at Martin and IUPUI.