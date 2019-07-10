West Virginia football selected 8th in Big 12 Media Preseason Poll

The West Virginia football team has been picked to finish 8th in the Big 12 this season based on a poll voted on by media representatives.

The Mountaineers begin a new era under first-year head coach Neal Brown in 2019. WVU opens the season Saturday, August 31 with a home contest against James Madison. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (68)

2. Texas (9)

3. Iowa State

4. TCU

5. Oklahoma State

6. Baylor

7. Texas Tech

8. West Virginia

9. Kansas State

10. Kansas