Willis named starting quarterback at Virginia Tech

Redshirt senior Ryan Willis has been named the starting quarterback at Virginia Tech entering the 2019 season. Head coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Willis started ten games for the Hokies in 2018 after he stepped in for injured starter Josh Jackson, who has since transferred to Maryland. In 12 games last season, Willis completed 58.5% of his passes while throwing for 2,716 yards and 24 touchdowns along with nine interceptions. He added 354 yards rushing and four TDs on the ground.

Redshirt sophomore Hendon Hooker will serve as the Hokies' backup QB.

Virginia Tech opens the 2019 season Saturday, August 31 at Boston College.