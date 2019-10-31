Wilson Memorial & Fort Defiance to meet in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance will meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week ten of the high school football season.

The two Augusta County rivals are meeting this year as Shenandoah District and Region 3C rivals. Fort Defiance is 4-4 overall and 1-2 in district play while Wilson Memorial is 1-7 overall and 0-3 in district play.

Friday's game carries with it great significance for the Indians in their quest to earn a playoff berth in Region 3C. Fort Defiance is currently the No. 9 team in the playoff rankings, just one spot behind the final playoff seed. The Indians are chasing No. 8 Western Albemarle and No. 7 Fluvanna County for one of the final spots in the postseason bracket.

Kickoff between Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Defiance High School.