Wilson Memorial tops Fort Defiance to earn Region 3C bid

The Wilson Memorial boys basketball team defeated Fort Defiance, 75-63, Tuesday night at Stuarts Draft High School to earn the Shenandoah District's automatic bid to the Region 3C Tournament.

Zakar Woodson poured in a game-high 25 points and created havoc all night on defense to lead the Green Hornets to victory in the one-game playoff between Augusta County and district rivals. Jerry Horning and Kaden Johnson each scored 16 points for Fort Defiance.

The game was played to determined the Shenandoah District's representative in the upcoming Region 3C Tournament. Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance finished the regular season with identical 4-6 district records. The teams competed Tuesday night in a one-game playoff scenario, despite the Green Hornets defeating the Indians twice in the regular season.

Wilson Memorial earns the No. 8 seed in the Region 3C Tournament and will travel to play No. 1 Charlottesville Friday in a quarterfinal matchup.