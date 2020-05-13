Wilson Memorial's Major taking over as AD at Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial football head coach Jeremiah Major is leaving the program to become the athletic director at Waynesboro High School.

Major served as the Green Hornets' head coach for nine years after taking over the program in 2011. He led WMHS to the Class 2A state title game in 2014 when Wilson Memorial dropped a heart-breaker to Glenvar in overtime, 20-14. He says he wasn't actively looking for a new role and was preparing for the 2020 football season when he was contacted about his interest in the position at Waynesboro. After applying and interviewing for the AD job, Major was approved for the position by the Waynesboro School Board Tuesday night.

Major is excited for his new role at Waynesboro but is also dealing with the emotions of leaving Wilson Memorial, his Alma mater and a school he says has been a part of his life for the last 25 years.

"It's just been a wave of emotions," said Major, in a Zoom interview with WHSV Wednesday afternoon. "(Tuesday) night and all day (Monday). It's definitely been bittersweet. But I am definitely excited but it's definitely hard leaving."

At Waynesboro, Major is replacing Derek McDaniel who is retiring. Major also replaced McDaniel as Wilson Memorial's football head coach in 2011.