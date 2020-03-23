Wilson entering transfer portal

James Madison junior forward Dwight Wilson is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Wilson made the announcement with a post on Twitter Monday. He joins JMU teammate Darius Banks in entering the transfer portal. Both players were recruited by former James Madison head coach Louis Rowe. Rowe and JMU mutually parted earlier this month and Mark Byington was named head coach of the Dukes last Friday.

Wilson started 50 games in his three years at JMU. The 6'8", 250-pound native of Tallahassee, Florida was a force for the Dukes inside. He averaged 7.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per contest during his JMU career. Wilson averaged just shy of a double-double this past season with 9.8 PPG and 9.3 RPG.