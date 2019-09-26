Wiseman's two second-half goals help Dukes earn draw

Junior Ebony Wiseman scored a pair of goals on Thursday evening, including the match-tying goal with just 56 seconds to play as James Madison battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with William & Mary in both teams' Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer opener at Sentara Park.

After the Dukes (3-7-1, 0-0-1 CAA) gave up a pair of first-half goals on eight shots from the Tribe (2-6-2, 0-0-1), Wiseman pulled a goal back early in the second period, jump-starting the JMU offense to an 8-2 shot advantage after halftime before finishing her brace in the final minute to help earn the Dukes a point on the evening.

The teams were all square on the stat sheet as well, with each side taking 16 shots and putting six on frame, though the Dukes tallied eight corner kicks to W&M's four. Wiseman accounted for a match-high four shots, leading 10 different JMU players who notched at least one.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea tallied four saves in the draw, including one in each of the overtime periods to keep the match level.

HOW THEY SCORED

W&M

23' | Sarah Segan opened the scoring midway through the first half, taking a pass outside the 18, turning and blasting a shot to the far upper-90 to make it 1-0.

45' | Alex Kuhnle doubled the Tribe's advantage just 59 seconds before halftime, finishing a 12-yard chance after Renee Kohler played a low pass across goal from the left side.

JMU

51' | Wiseman halved the deficit just 5:09 into the second half after junior Sophie Brause battled to win a tackle in the attacking third. Brause took a pair of dribbles and found a cutting Wiseman just inside the penalty area, where she finished back to the near post with her first touch.

90' | The dramatic equalizer came with less than a minute to play, with Wiseman pouncing on a misplayed back pass in the Tribe defense. After rounding a charging goalkeeper with her first touch from 20 yards, she was able to chase down and finish the play from a tight angle to lift the Dukes into overtime and help earn the draw.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"We learned a valuable lesson today: when you win a championship, you are the target for the league the next year. Our performance in the first half was very poor. Credit to William & Mary, who had a game plan and executed well in the first half."

"We turned the game around in the second half and credit to those players on the field for showing grit and fighting their way back into the game. You can't underestimate how important earning that point will be. The CAA is such a competitive conference from top to bottom; every point matters!"

UP NEXT

The Dukes will close out the weekend on the road, travelling to Newark, Del. on Sunday, Sept. 29 for a 1 p.m. matchup at Delaware. On Thursday, the Blue Hens opened their CAA slate on the road, dropping a 1-0 decision at College of Charleston.