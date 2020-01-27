Woldetensae, Virginia hold off Wake Forest 65-63 in OT

Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play defensive stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday.

Woldetensae scored all his points on seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in overtime. Wake Forest had a final possession to tie, calling timeout with the ball with 8.2 seconds left.

Olivier Sarr tried a desperation contested drive and failed to even get off a tying shot off before the buzzer to end it.

Andrien White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who didn't have injured top scorer Brandon Childress.