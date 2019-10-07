Women's Soccer Battles Back for 4-3 Win Over Northeastern

James Madison battled its way back from a two-goal, second-half deficit on Sunday afternoon, scoring three times in the final 30 minutes to grab a crucial, 4-3 victory over Northeastern in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at Sentara Park.

Four different players scored for the Dukes (4-8-1, 1-1-1 CAA) on the day, battling back from a 3-1 deficit after Northeastern (4-8-1, 1-1-1 CAA) scored its final goal immediately after receiving a red card and going a player down. Across the final half-hour, however, JMU would outshoot the Huskies by an 8-2 margin.

Junior Ginger Deel and sophomores Iris Rabot, Ashby Larkin and Annie Sorando all scored for JMU with Deel and Larkin adding assists. Senior Haley Crawford tallied two assists, while senior Phoebe Dinga and junior Ebony Wiseman each chipped in one of their own.

In all, the Dukes racked up 15 shots to Northeastern's seven, putting seven on target while tallying five corner kicks. The set pieces would prove crucial to JMU, generating two of the Dukes' four goals.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea recorded one save for JMU, while forward Olivia Ware scored two goals for Northeastern.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

30' | Deel picked up her third goal of the season at the half-hour mark, hammering home a shot from inside five yards after Larkin headed Crawford's corner kick back across the face of goal.

62' | Rabot ignited the Dukes' late onslaught with 28:54 on the clock, taking a pass from junior Ebony Wiseman and ripping an unsavable 30-yard blast into the left upper-90 to make it 3-2.

67' | Larkin levelled things herself less than seven minutes later, setting up underneath another Crawford corner kick and powering a 12-yard header off the underside of the crossbar and over the line to make it 3-3.

81' | Sorando capped the comeback and sealed the victory with 9:07 to play, coolly volleying home a cross after a well-worked possession up the right wing between Deel and senior Phoebe Dinga.

NU

14' | Kerri Zerfoss opened the scoring, pouncing on a deflected pass behind the JMU backline and finishing to the right post to make it 1-0.

42' | Ware put the Huskies back on top 2-1 with her first goal, charging up the right wing before ripping a high shot inside the far post.

52' | Ware finished her brace less than a minute after the red card, taking advantage of a quick 1-2 with Zerfoss and Kayla McCauley and a miscommunication in the JMU defense to tuck home her second of the day and push the lead to 3-1.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"I love the character of this team! They had a never-say-die attitude and fought all way back with some fantastic goals. This was a great match for both Ginger and Haley that reminded me of some great stretches last season. Now we'll put this one behind us and start preparing for the CAA leaders in Hofstra."

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

With her two assists on Sunday, the 28th and 29th of her career, senior forward Haley Crawford moved into sole possession of fourth place on the program's career assist leaderboard, moving past Aimee Vaughan (1994-97) with 28 and sitting four behind third-place Julie Reule (1991-94), who has 33.

Crawford also became just the ninth player in program history to tally 75 career points, tying Jamie Dykes (1991-94) for eighth on the career leaderboard at that mark.

UP NEXT

The Dukes will head back on the road to open next weekend, traveling to Hempstead, N.Y. to take on defending CAA champion Hofstra at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. On Sunday afternoon, the Pride handed College of Charleston a 3-0 loss to improve to 9-3-1 (3-0-1 CAA) on the year.