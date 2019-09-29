JMU Women's Soccer Falls at Delaware

Delaware saw a first-half goal hold up for the full 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, as the Blue Hens handed James Madison a tough, 1-0 loss in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at Grant Stadium.

The Dukes (3-8-1, 0-1-1 CAA) battled throughout, trailing just 13-12 in shots for the contest and taking eight corners on the day, but only got a handful of clean looks as the Blue Hens (6-5, 1-1) held JMU to just four shots on goal.

Freshman defender Brittany Munson was the only JMU player with multiple shots on the afternoon, picking up a pair to lead 10 others who notched one each. Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea racked up six saves on the afternoon against 13 Delaware shots.

HOW THEY SCORED

Delaware

23' | The Blue Hens scored the only goal they would need in the opening half, when Dani Kabat took a lengthy dribble and hit a shot from just inside the box that travelled across the face of goal and tucked itself inside the far post.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"We just weren't good enough today and caused a lot of our own problems. Delaware was keen and won so many of the individual duels and matchups on the field. We will get back to work this upcoming week and prepare for a good Northeastern team."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will have a full week off before resuming CAA play next Sunday, October 6, when they welcome Northeastern to Harrisonburg and Sentara Park for a 1 p.m. matchup. On Sunday, the Huskies dropped a 2-0 decision at UNCW to fall to 4-7, 1-1 CAA on the season and will host Hofstra on Thursday before travelling south to face JMU.