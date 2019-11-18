Wooden earns CAA Rookie of the Week honors

After breaking out with his best collegiate performances yet, freshman forward Julien Wooden of the James Madison men's basketball team has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday morning.

The Roanoke, Va. native erupted in games against Shenandoah and George Mason this week, averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the two contests, shooting 13-of-16 from the floor and hitting two of his four three-pointers.

In the Dukes' 96-48 win over Shenandoah, Wooden opened his collegiate scoring account with 16 points and six boards in just 24 minutes, adding a pair of blocks, before going for 17 points at George Mason, including a pair of highlight-reel dunks in the second half and a pair of steals.

The weekly award, the first of Wooden's career, marks the first for JMU since then-sophomore Matt Lewis picked up Player of the Week honors on Feb. 25, 2019 and the first Rookie of the Week nod for the Dukes since Lewis earned the fourth such award on Feb. 19, 2018.

The Dukes will continue their road swing through the Commonwealth on Wednesday, Nov. 20 with a 7 p.m. matchup at Old Dominion before returning home for a three-game homestand across the Thanksgiving holidays.