Zombro earns invite to spring training with Rays

Tyler Zombro, a local product of the Shenandoah Valley, has earned an invite to spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Zombro starred on the prep level at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton High School) before pitching collegiately as George Mason.

With an invite to spring training with the Rays, Zombro will have a chance to compete alongside members of Tampa Bay' major league squad for a spot on the roster.

Zombro was named the Rays Minor League Reliever of the Year in 2019. He posted a 2.29 ERA in 41 appearances Montgomery and Durham.