Adriel Byrd

(DBE Photography; LLC)

What is your favorite dance style and when did you start dancing?

Argentine Tango, September 2007

What is your favorite music?

90′s Hiphop

Where are you from?

Portsmouth, VA

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?”Patent Classifier is my occupation.Western Regional council member for Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services’ Individual Family Support Program”

Fun facts about you?

I talk to much which is why I started to dance. You are not suppose to talk as much while dancing.