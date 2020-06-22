Aubrey Urbanowicz

What is your favorite music?

Hard Rock

Where are you from?

Where did you go to college?From Connecticut. Moved to East Tennessee but graduated from Mississippi State

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?Chief Meteorologist at WHSV. I often go around to the schools and community talking about the weather. I also teach an LLI class at JMU

Fun facts about you?

I have been in 6 hurricanes- starting with hurricane Gloria at the age of 4. Then, I was in four hurricanes as a corporate trainer for Chili’s. That is basically how I ended up becoming a Meteorologist. On my last opening I was delayed going home a few days because of a hurricane.

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

I watched many of my current and former co-workers through the years participate. So when I was asked, of course I was going to say yes!

Anything else you want us to know?

I love to travel and explore the surrounding area. We live in such a beautiful place, it would be a shame not to soak it all in and see everything.