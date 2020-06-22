Caroline Clymer

(DBE Photography; LLC)

What is your favorite music?

I enjoy many genres, but on the short list would be jazz, classical, oldies, and musicals.

Where are you from?

I grew up here in the Shenandoah Valley, though I’ve recently returned after being away for about 11 years.

Fun facts about you?

After getting my degree in music, I lived in Germany and then Cambodia for the last 6 years, and I am so thankful to be settling back in the Shenandoah Valley near friends and family. I love social partner dancing, spending time outdoors, traveling to explore new places, slowing down to be fully present with kids and puppies or in a good conversation with friends, creating and appreciating all kinds of performing and visual arts, and finding delicious allergy-friendly foods to eat.