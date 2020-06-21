Debbie Brown

Business name: Hand to Hearts Life Relationship Coaching

What is your favorite music?

I love all kinds of music, old and new! Currently I am captivated by today’s country sounds! They make me feel vibrant and alive!

What is your favorite dance style?

I have dabbled in all kinds of dance styles, including square dancing, ballroom, line dancing, and even a little bit of exotic dancing, and love them all! I am always excited to learn new moves!

Where are you from? Where did you go to college?

I was born and raised in Rockbridge County, VA. I have called Harrisonburg home for more than twenty years. I went back to school in mid-life and graduated from Eastern Mennonite University in 2006.

What is your occupation? Any other community service you are involved in?

"I am passionate about helping children and families thrive which is why I started my own coaching business. Families take on many forms in today's world and my greatest joy comes from helping all family members learn to communicate effectively and find ways to live together in harmony.I love being able to give back to our community in ways that support children and families, which is why I am so excited to be dancing for the Day Care this year!"

Fun facts about you?My faith and my family are the pillars of my life. They strengthen me and keep me growing. One of my very favorite people to hang out with is my 13 year old grandson--he keeps me active, keeps me running and playing, and keeps me grounded. My motto: "Growing older is inevitable, growing up is optional!"

If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?My passion for helping children and families thrive!

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

Child care can be very costly for some working families. The sliding fee scale assists families financially. I was a single mom for years and know the challenges of limited income. The diversity at the center offers a solid start for young children at a crucial time of development. Many of my friends sent their children to HRCDCC and sing the praises of the experience. I am excited and honored to get to be a part of this community project.

Anything else you want us to know?I am proud to be a patriot, loving my country, my community, my family, and my God!