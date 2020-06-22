Don Barstow

What is your favorite dance style and when did you start dancing?

Argentine Tango. I started dancing when I was dating my wife Ruth, back in 2001.

What is your favorite music?

Christian Hard Rock (Skillet, Jeremy Camp), Hard Rock (Korn, Godsmack, Metallica, Disturbed)

Where are you from?

I was born in a small town called Gowanda, NY, about 30 minutes south of Buffalo, NY. My family moved to Harrisonburg from Rochester, NY my sophomore year in high school. I graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1984 and then attended JMU, where I earned a BBA in Computer Information Systems in 1993.

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?”I’m a Technical Analyst on the Academic side at UVa. Prior to that, I worked at JMU for 26 years in various areas of IT and Card Services.I am a member of the Myers-Hodges VFW Post in Bridgewater, VA that does various community and veteran outreach programs.”

Fun facts about you?

”I served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1988-1993 and am a Desert Storm Veteran. I was a Marching Royal Duke my freshmen year at JMU.I enjoy gardening, hunting and being in the woods.I really enjoy weightlifting and working out.I was a member of the Rivanna Rowing Club in Charlottesville, VA for 3 years doing sweep rowing. The second year of rowing, the novice boat that I was in won a novice regatta in Richmond, VA.”