Greg Arehart

(DBE Photography; LLC)

What is your favorite dance style and when did you start dancing?

”My very first dance was at the open house at Dancing with Karen September 9th, 2017.Smooth style of dance has captured my heart with Waltz having the lead as my favorite.”

What is your favorite music?

Rock n Roll and Metal with a splash of Pop. Queen, The Darkness, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, but also needed are Barry Manilow, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and a daily dose of Air Supply

Where are you from?

Rockingham County all my life

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?

I am a diesel technician and soon to be shop manager at Rockingham Redi-Mix.

Fun facts about you?”

I have 2 half-marathons under my belt and have started training to run another in the spring with the hope of advancing to an Ironman 70.3.Through dancing, I met my wife Michele (DWTSOTB 2015), who is also an advanced instructor at Dancing with Karen. And on the weekends, my son Connor and I work on restoring my Grandpap’s antique tractor.”