How To Customize Your Alerts

Download the WHSV News app

Want to always know the latest on breaking or trending news, be made aware of severe weather, and get personalized notifications for closings of businesses, schools, and religious organizations of your choosing? You can get all that through WHSV's app for your smartphone or tablet.

For an Android, tap here to download the app. For an iPhone or iPad, tap here instead.

Download the WHSV Weather app

You can also get the latest weather news, forecasts, and severe weather alerts through the WHSV weather app. You can find it on Android here or on iOS here.

You can customize the WHSV Weather app to your location and received personalized alerts for severe weather and your daily forecast.

Be the First to Know

Now that you've got the WHSV app, you can tailor your alerts specifically to the info you want and need by customizing your app alert settings to get notifications about only what's important to you.

We’ve broken up our alerts into custom categories (listed below). You can fine tune your notifications so that you only receive the information that’s most important to you.

BREAKING: These are the things you really need to know. They are the huge stories - the breaking news that matter to you. You don’t get too many of these, so when you do, you’ll know they’re important. This is also the category to sign up for to receive our traffic alerts, which may be about Interstate 81, Interstate 64, or Routes 33, 250, 340, 42, or 11.

TRENDING: Not every good story is a breaking news story. We use this category to highlight less time-sensitive stories that you won't want to miss.

FORECASTS: This is where our First Alert Storm Team used to provide the weather information you need to plan your day – But we now have an even better way to do that! You can get the latest weather news, forecasts, and customizable weather alerts through the WHSV Weather app. If you haven't downloaded it yet, you can find it on Android here or on iOS here.

SEVERE WEATHER: We use this category to send out general information about severe weather. For watches and warnings specific to your county, enable Severe Weather County Specific Alerts (next).

SEVERE WEATHER: Enable county-specific alerts to receive watches and warnings for a particular area. These notifications aren’t your day-to-day forecasts. They are for those dog-hiding-from-the-storm-under-the-bed moments.

CLOSINGS: Enable custom closings notifications and we'll send you a note when class is cancelled for the day.

SPORTS: Don't miss the latest stories about our hometown favorite teams.

LIVE REMINDERS: You’ve heard the expression, “Well, you just had to be there…” There are some moments you don’t want to miss. So, when there’s something you just have to see on TV, or when we’re live streaming local events or severe weather coverage, you’ll know what’s on.

Scroll down for directions:

iOS

1). Open your app

2). Tap on the gear/settings icon

3). Tap the toggle button to green for alerts you’d like to receive

Android

1). Tap the menu icon on your device

2). Tap a check next to each notification you’d like to receive

Note: Some devices have a “menu” button on the device itself