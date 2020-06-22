Jackie Baker

What is your favorite dance style and when did you start dancing?

I began formally dancing (tap and jazz) when I was about six years old. I had the opportunity to help with the choreography for our middle school musical last spring which confirmed tap is still my favorite! With respect to ballroom dancing, I was a DWTSOTB star in 2015 which is when I was introduced to partner dancing and Salsa, which is my favorite ballroom style to date. I have enjoyed learning new styles and hope to keep up my ballroom training!

What is your favorite music?

I have an eclectic taste in music, with 90s hip hop and country being among my favorites.

Where are you from?

I was born in upstate NY, moved to CT when I was in 5th grade, and came to JMU as an undergrad. After a brief stint in NOVA, I came back to the burg and have been here ever since!

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?I am a middle school assistant principal with Rockingham County Public Schools by day and teach Group Fitness at the Sentara RMH Wellness Center in my “free time”. I serve on the local advisory board of Girls on the Run and help coach a team of adolescent girls at MMS. I also volunteer to assist with the choreography of our musical productions each year.

Fun facts about you?

Name that tune (and artist) is my favorite game; I am rather competitive so sometimes find it difficult to listen to music casually as I am usually playing solo mentally if not challenging those around me. I also enjoy reading and outdoor sports such as hiking, kayaking, and paddleboarding.