Kelly May Brown

What is your favorite music?

Indie rock, Classic rock, anything 3- or 4-part harmony

What is your favorite dance style?

The kind that you do like no one’s watching!

Where are you from? Where did you go to college?

Rockingham county, BRCC

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?Sales - Myers Ford, & local performing artist: “Kelly May Brown & Randy Baker”

Fun facts about you?

“Single. Oh wait, you said fun facts...I am a kid - magnetI have a ’54 Chevy Pickup being restored/built for meI make wine bottle art with a little “”side business”” called All Wired Up.I’ve sang the National Anthem at an NFL game (Ford stadium, Detroit Lions)I have sung in 6 or 7 of the 9 previous years for DWTSOB (I can’t remember)I know how to & can weld AND use a plasma-cutter!!I love to make things by hand - crafts, gifts, yard art, etc.”

If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?

I SING. I’M A SINGER. Not a dancer.

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

I’ve been behind the scenes through the last 9 years enough now from singing in the production as an opener or halftime show that I felt like I had a duty to try the other side. And, it’s the 10 year anniversary of DWTSOB, so why not? “GO BIG, OR GO HOME!”

Anything else you want us to know?

I’d rather be heard and not seen. :)