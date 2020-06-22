Mandy Leeth

What is your favorite music?

Anything from Broadway to Heavy Metal! I love it all!

What is your favorite dance style?

I am a former ballerina, so I love ballet. But I also enjoy choreography that is fun and entertaining. A good “chorus” dance in a movie or musical really is fun to watch!

Where are you from?

Where did you go to college?I am from Bridgewater, VA and attended college at the University of Charleston, WVA

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?I am in the Financial Industry. I volunteer at my local church as a deacon and on the worship and music team. I like participating in events that help a myriad of organizations, but particularly enjoy supporting the National MS Society, the American Heart Association, and anything that helps dogs! Our dog is a rescue, and I don’t know what life would be like without him.

Fun facts about you?

I went to college on a basketball scholarship and coached college basketball following my college athletic career before winding up in finance. I get my love of music from my mother, and my husband, Tim and I play music together professionally. Swimming is something that I have always enjoyed, and I compete in open water swimming competitions. I represented our beautiful state of Virginia in the Mrs. United States competition, and went on to hold a national title: Mrs United State’s Woman of Achievement. I am passionate about living my life for the Lord, my family- my awesome husband, Tim and my beagle, Smokey- my career in finance that gives me the chance to help other people reach their goals and dreams, and lastly, empowering others to reach their full potential.

If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?

My heart and my passion. What you believe about yourself on the inside will manifest itself on the outside...and while this is going to be a challenge for me...I believe I can do it! And I hope doing that shows others that they can follow their dreams, too! I also truly believe that God put me on this earth to encourage others, to empower others, and to affect change. I am EXCITED for the chance to share my joy, passion, and heart for others during this process. I do honestly believe that its about collaboration rather than competition. For me, it’s about grabbing onto everyone that I can during this process and bringing them along for the ride with me! I am grateful for every opportunity that I have where I get to do that, and I hope to utilize this platform in the most positive way possible!

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

Several reasons. The Day Care: I love the opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way. I also had the full support of my best friends/co-workers., who are like family to me, and having former DWTS alum, Kelly Burkholder, as a friend and mentor has been the most wonderful influence in every arena of my life- her positive experience with DWTS, and my desire to follow in her footsteps, were instrumental in my choice. Being a lover of music and theater, this opportunity also tapped into some of my favorite things, but at the same time, is going to be a challenge for me! I am always looking to try new things, challenge myself, and if others can benefit from me doing so, it’s a win-win! Plus...it’s just plain FUN!

Anything else you want us to know?

I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without the man I have standing beside me, my husband Tim. He is so good to me, and never lets me shy away from chasing after my dreams. He is always willing to do whatever it takes to support me, and gives me room to constantly grow. Having him in my corner is what makes the difference in everything that I do.