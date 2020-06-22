Nick Gardner

What is your favorite dance style and when did you start dancing?

My favorite style is Lindy Hop and I started dancing in 2010 at Spotswood High School.

What is your favorite music?

Classical and Jazz are my favorite styles of music!

Where are you from?

Harrisonburg, VA

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?I work in the JMU Office of the Registrar, I teach at Dancing with Karen, I am on the boards of USA Dance and HarriSWINGburg, and I play oboe in the Valley Wind Ensemble!

Fun facts about you?

I have played in three operas and six musicals. I am the oldest of five children. I am a licensed music educator, and I am also an Eagle Scout!