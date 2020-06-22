Oskar Scheikl

What is your favorite music?

Classic Rock and Alternative Rock

What is your favorite dance style?

Salsa; it's the only dance I'm learning, and I've been doing so for a little over a week :)

Where are you from?

Salzburg, Austria.

Where did you go to college?

University of Salzburg School of Law; Salzburg Teacher Training College; James Madison University (B.A., M.S.); University of Virginia (Ph.D.)

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent

Fun facts about you?

When growing up in Salzburg, I always thought “The Sound of Music” tour buses had something to do with Mozart. I never heard of or saw the movie until I moved to the United States. I was part of an Austrian whitewater kayaking team and spent time in Brazil and the United States training for international competitions. I am a licensed skydiver and both of my daughters have also jumped.

If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?

Participating in Dancing With the Stars is far out of my comfort zone. I encourage others all the time to push the boundaries of their comfort zones, and this gives me a chance to do that.

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

It’s for a wonderful cause. The proceeds directly help families in this community.

Anything else you want us to know?

Raising money for this cause and putting on a show will be so much fun. Can’t wait to see what I can learn from Karen and Jackie.