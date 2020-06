Ruth Barstow

What is your favorite dance style and when did you start dancing?

My favorite are Rumba and WaltzStarted about 23+ years ago

What is your favorite music?

Anything Rod Stewart

Where are you from?

Wilmington, DE

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?

I am Human Resource Application Manager in the Information Technology Department at JMU

Fun facts about you?

”I love dancing, love shoes and jewelryI enjoy cross stitchingI enjoy Hallmark movies”