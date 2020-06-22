Steve Brown

(DBE Photography; LLC)

Business name: Brown and Sutt PLLC

What is your favorite music?

Jimmy Buffet, 70s music

What is your favorite dance style?

No specific style. I’m not a great dancer.

Where are you from?

Where did you go to college?I’m from Mexico, Maine. University of Maine.

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?Dentist

Fun facts about you?

I’m a dentist, but I also have a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I got 255 carrier landings in the F-14 before I started dental school at age 31.

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

Even though I’m not a good dancer, I thought that it would be a good way to give back to the community.

Anything else you want us to know?

I’m probably the oldest star this time around, so please bear with me!