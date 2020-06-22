Steve Smith

(DBE Photography; LLC)

Business name: James Madison University

What is your favorite music?

Beatles, soul, rock & roll

What is your favorite dance style?

Still trying to figure that out!

Where are you from?

Where did you go to college?Grew up in Richmond VA; went to JMU

What is your occupation?

Any other community service you are involved in?Worked in Constituent Relations, Alumni Relations and Admissions for 35+ years at JMU, retiring in 2016 and re-retiring in 2019.

Served on the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center Board of Directors in 1980s and 1990s

Former Board member, United Way; chaired the 2000 Campaign

Former President of the Shenandoah Valley Athletic Club

Volunteer with the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at JMU

Former Board member, Roberta Webb Child Care Center

Active at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church; chaired the recent search committee for a new pastor.

Fun facts about you?Played basketball on the JMU team my freshman year, but didn't play high school basketball.

Once met Yogi Berra

Went skydiving a few years ago

Have traveled to Israel and visited Petra in Jordan

Love JMU football, men's and women's basketball

Married to Fran Smith, have 3 great sons, 2 wonderful daughters-in-law (soon to be 3), and 4 terrific grandchildren

If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?

The fact that my son, Jeff, now 34, attended HRCDCC when he was 4-5 years old. That was my first experience with the Day Care Center. It was nothing but positive, providing an opportunity to become a Board member 25 years ago, and now leading me to help the children through DWTS.

Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

That my son, now in his 30s, attended as a child, that I’m in this to help the children of the community and that I want to be competitive in raising funds for the Center as well as dancing--hoping not to fall on my face while doing so!

Anything else you want us to know?

I wasn’t born in Harrisonburg, but I got here as soon as I could.