TEAM CORSO

Introducing contestants Bob Corso and Suzanne-Miller Corso. (WHSV)

Bob Corso (Star)

Retired from WHSV

Q: What is your favorite music?

A: Rock, Motown, Jackson Browne

Q: What is your favorite dance style?

A: Swing

Q: Where are you from? Where did you go to college?

A: Alexandria, VA; William & Mary

Q: What is your occupation? Any other community service you are involved in?

A: Retired news anchor; Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg emcee, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Rockingham County Fair

Q: Any fun facts about you?

A: I am married and we have two daughters. I enjoy hiking, soccer, and the Washington Nationals.

Q: If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?

A: I have been an emcee for all the past DWTS galas.

Q: Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

A: When asked to compete, I said I would when I retire, so here we go!

Suzanne Miller-Corso (USA Dance)

Q: What is your favorite music?

A: Any type of music that has a good dance beat.

Q: What is your favorite dance style?

A: Modern/contemporary dance

Q: Where are you from? Where did you go to college?

A: I was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Received M.F.A. degree in Dance Performance and Choreography from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a B.F.A. degree in Dance with a minor in Education from Towson University.

Q: What is your occupation? Any other community service you are involved in?

A: Professor of Dance at James Madison University

Q: Any fun facts about you?

A: I have performed professionally in the musicals Hello Dolly, Annie Get Your Gun, and A Chorus Line and abroad in Sydney, Australia in Phantom of the Opera.

Q: If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?

A: Our two daughters attended the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center. They had such a positive experience and the teachers treated them with love and care. I want to support the daycare center as a way to show my gratitude. This is my small way of giving back to something that helped us when we were in need of child care.

Q: Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?

A: To support the daycare center.