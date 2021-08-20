TEAM CORSO
Bob Corso (Star)
Retired from WHSV
Q: What is your favorite music?
A: Rock, Motown, Jackson Browne
Q: What is your favorite dance style?
A: Swing
Q: Where are you from? Where did you go to college?
A: Alexandria, VA; William & Mary
Q: What is your occupation? Any other community service you are involved in?
A: Retired news anchor; Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg emcee, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Rockingham County Fair
Q: Any fun facts about you?
A: I am married and we have two daughters. I enjoy hiking, soccer, and the Washington Nationals.
Q: If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?
A: I have been an emcee for all the past DWTS galas.
Q: Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?
A: When asked to compete, I said I would when I retire, so here we go!
Suzanne Miller-Corso (USA Dance)
Q: What is your favorite music?
A: Any type of music that has a good dance beat.
Q: What is your favorite dance style?
A: Modern/contemporary dance
Q: Where are you from? Where did you go to college?
A: I was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Received M.F.A. degree in Dance Performance and Choreography from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a B.F.A. degree in Dance with a minor in Education from Towson University.
Q: What is your occupation? Any other community service you are involved in?
A: Professor of Dance at James Madison University
Q: Any fun facts about you?
A: I have performed professionally in the musicals Hello Dolly, Annie Get Your Gun, and A Chorus Line and abroad in Sydney, Australia in Phantom of the Opera.
Q: If there was one thing that we could focus on about you as we promote DWTS, what would that one thing be?
A: Our two daughters attended the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center. They had such a positive experience and the teachers treated them with love and care. I want to support the daycare center as a way to show my gratitude. This is my small way of giving back to something that helped us when we were in need of child care.
Q: Why did you decide to participate in DWTS?
A: To support the daycare center.