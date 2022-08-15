United Way NSV and Local Businesses Hold “Tools for Teachers” Donation Drive to Support Shenandoah County Classrooms

(Woodstock, VA) – August 9, 2022– United Way of Northern Valley is partnering with Just Because, George’s Inc., Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, and other businesses to help local educators. The groups are holding a donation drive to collect and distribute items to all Shenandoah County Public Schools in support of classroom teachers.

According to a survey by the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year to help students be successful in the classroom. With inflation costs, that number is expected to be even higher this year.

“At United Way NSV, we strive to advance equity in education. Understanding classroom needs directly from educators helps our organization provide much-needed assistance in areas where we can make the largest impact,” said Kaycee Childress, President and CEO of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. “When it comes to education, some of our most critical efforts focus on school readiness, quality childcare, and early reading. We are thrilled to mobilize the community around this project.”

This is the first drive of its kind designed exclusively to aid teachers in Shenandoah County and was the idea of staff at George’s Inc. who wanted to work with community partners to achieve a greater impact. “George’s is a family-owned business. We have many families who live and work here and we want to give back to our community by helping the teachers who educate our children,” said Billie Jo Espino, Human Resources Supervisor at George’s Inc.

The Wish List includes popular back-to-school items like markers, pens, glue sticks, and notebooks. However, some of the more “in demand” items for teachers include post-it notes, dry erase markers, command strips, and chart paper. For a full list of items being collected, visit www.unitedwaynsv.org/tools-teachers-supply-drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the Woodstock Walmart (461 W. Reservoir Road), August 19-21, 2022 from 10AM-6PM and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce during business hours, August 15-19, 2022.

Volunteers are needed to help collect donation on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 2-hour shifts, 10AM-6PM. Please contact Jennifer Hall at jhall@unitedwaynsv.org or (540) 536-6641 to sign up.

About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community - to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, and Shenandoah Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education.

For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.