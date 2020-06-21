What is a First Alert Weather Day?

We here at WHSV want you to know that we take the weather seriously, and it affects everyone differently. There are some days when the weather can be more impactful, or even hazardous, to your daily life. Those are the days we want to alert you about, and that's why our First Alert Storm Team is launching a system of First Alert Weather Days.

When we can, we aim to give you as much notice as possible about weather that may force you to make your changes to your daily routine, but the weather can change, and sometimes it changes fast.

This is not a way to hype the weather, but this is a way to just let you know that you may need to take extra precautions on a given day, or just pay a little more attention to the weather.

We may declare a First Alert Weather Day in the following types of situations:

• Heavy rain that would lead to a flooding threat

• A dangerously cold day or extreme wind chills

• A dangerously hot day or extreme heat

• Snow or ice, especially impacting the commute or causing delays and slick roads

• Severe weather and severe storms

• High winds that would lead to downed trees, power outages, or a wildfire threat.

This can give you time to prepare, if necessary.

What you will see:

On our 7-day graphic, you will notice a red “alert” bar on any day designated as a First Alert Weather Day.

Now, this might not be for the whole day. For example, you might see an alert bar on a day when snow would be falling overnight and stop when the sun rises. However, if there's enough of an impact on roads or to cause delays and closures, we want to make sure you are prepared.

The alert may come down from our forecast when the weather causing issues has ended.

In the summer, afternoon storms are common and sometimes happen daily, but not everyone in our area sees storms. We'll issue a First Alert Weather Day on days when the storms could be particularly widespread and severe, or pose a severe wind or flooding threat. Even if the storm threat might last only a few hours, you'll notice a red "alert" bar on that day.

You can follow the latest updates on the WHSV weather app. This is separate from the WHSV News app and is a weather app specific to the WHSV viewing area. You will find the latest local weather information, including detailed forecasts and video updates. Going out of town? No problem. Your WHSV weather app will still work with your location and any severe weather alerts will still come through for that particular location if you have your setting set to “follow you” or manually enter your custom location.