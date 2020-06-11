Who’s Who at WHSV
Director of Sales: Jeremy Harman
General Manager/News Director: Jay Webb
Office Manager: Tina Wood
Digital Sales Coordinator: Jackie Campbell
Chief Engineer: Scott Kessler
Director of Creative Services and Promotions: Ellie Holsopple
Production Manager: John Davis
We Would Love To Hear From You!
Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.
WHSV-TV3
50 North Main Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802 USA
540-433-9191
Station Fax:
540-433-4028
Sales Fax:
540-574-0439
Have A News Tip?
540-433-9191 ext 125
Interested In Advertising With Us?
On air and online, advertising with WHSV helps your business! As advertising partner to The Shenandoah Valley for over 60 years, we have an entire team dedicated to helping you grow your business. We can help you advertise your company in The Shenandoah Valley. With talented marketing executives stationed in Harrisonburg, there is always someone nearby to help you advertise your business.
Experience the power of marketing through WHSV. We will help you with your commercial and then run your highly targeted campaign on ABC, CBS, FOX,, My Valley and WHSV.com. We can even help you advertise your business through audience targeting, YouTube, Search Engine Optimization and more.
Contact:
advertise@whsv.com or 540-433-9191 ext. 152 to learn more!
Public File and Closed Caption Liaison
Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.
Emergency Phone: 540-433-9191, then dial x143 and inform that you have an urgent Closed Captioning issue.
Fax: 540-433-0350
Email: Closedcaptioning@whsv.com
Non Emergency Phone: 540-433-9191 ext. 139
Email: skessler@whsv.com
Public File Liaison: Tina Wood - 540-433-9191 ext.156
Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:
Scott Kessler, Chief Engineer
WHSV-TV
50 North Main St
Harrisonburg, Va 22802
EEO Statement
WHSV-TV3, an equal opportunity employer, is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our job vacancy information should contact:
Tina Wood
WHSV-TV
50 North Main St.
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
540-433-9191 ext. 143
WHSV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE.
TV Station Profiles & Public Inspection Files
Contact Links
Closings, M-F Only: 540-433-9191 ext 156
Comments: whsv@whsv.com
Promotions: promo@whsv.com
Technical: engineering@whsv.com
Creative Services: creative@whsv.com
E/I programming:
Information regarding WHSV’s educational and informational (E/I) programming for children is contained in our Children’s TV Programming Reports, which are available without appointment during regular business hours in the public inspection file at 50 North Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802. 540-433-9191 ext 156
Political Broadcast Advertising:
Mike Jones
Director of National Political Sales
Gray Television – Washington, DC
desk: 202-400-0598