Who’s Who at WHSV

Director of Sales: Jeremy Harman

General Manager/News Director: Jay Webb

Office Manager: Tina Wood

Digital Sales Coordinator: Jackie Campbell

Chief Engineer: Scott Kessler

Director of Creative Services and Promotions: Ellie Holsopple

Production Manager: John Davis

WHSV-TV3

50 North Main Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802 USA

540-433-9191

Station Fax:

540-433-4028

Sales Fax:

540-574-0439

newsroom@whsv.com

540-433-9191 ext 125

newsroom@whsv.com

On air and online, advertising with WHSV helps your business! As advertising partner to The Shenandoah Valley for over 60 years, we have an entire team dedicated to helping you grow your business. We can help you advertise your company in The Shenandoah Valley. With talented marketing executives stationed in Harrisonburg, there is always someone nearby to help you advertise your business.

Experience the power of marketing through WHSV. We will help you with your commercial and then run your highly targeted campaign on ABC, CBS, FOX,, My Valley and WHSV.com. We can even help you advertise your business through audience targeting, YouTube, Search Engine Optimization and more.

advertise@whsv.com or 540-433-9191 ext. 152 to learn more!

Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.

Emergency Phone: 540-433-9191, then dial x143 and inform that you have an urgent Closed Captioning issue.

Fax: 540-433-0350

Email: Closedcaptioning@whsv.com

Non Emergency Phone: 540-433-9191 ext. 139

Email: skessler@whsv.com

Public File Liaison: Tina Wood - 540-433-9191 ext.156

Scott Kessler, Chief Engineer

WHSV-TV

50 North Main St

Harrisonburg, Va 22802

WHSV-TV3, an equal opportunity employer, is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our job vacancy information should contact:

Tina Wood

WHSV-TV

50 North Main St.

Harrisonburg, VA 22802

540-433-9191 ext. 143

WHSV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE.

Closings, M-F Only: 540-433-9191 ext 156

Comments: whsv@whsv.com

Promotions: promo@whsv.com

Technical: engineering@whsv.com

Creative Services: creative@whsv.com

Information regarding WHSV’s educational and informational (E/I) programming for children is contained in our Children’s TV Programming Reports, which are available without appointment during regular business hours in the public inspection file at 50 North Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802. 540-433-9191 ext 156

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

desk: 202-400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

