WHSV COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

COVID-19 Vaccine Phase Descriptions (WHSV)

Vaccine Phase by Health District:

Central Shenandoah Health District (Virginia) - Phase 1B

Augusta, Bath, Buena Vista City, Harrisonburg, Highland, Lexington, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Staunton and Waynesboro

Phase 1B in Virginia includes:

Frontline essential workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society; are at substantially higher risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and cannot work remotely; including police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; childcare workers and teachers; food and agricultural workers, including veterinarians; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; mail carriers; and officials needed to maintain continuity of government.

People aged 65 years and older. NOTE: Many of the people included in Phase 1b because of their age will be offered the vaccine through their healthcare provider, and others will be able to access vaccination through their local health department or through arrangements with healthcare systems and pharmacies.

People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. NOTE: The Department of Corrections, local and regional jails and their occupational health programs will vaccinate staff and people living in correctional facilities, with local health department assistance as needed. Those living in homeless shelters and migrant labor camps will receive the vaccine through their local health department or through arrangements with healthcare systems and pharmacies.

People aged 16 through 64 years with certain conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. NOTE: Many of the people who are included in Phase 1b because of their age will be offered the vaccine through their healthcare provider. Others in this category will be able to access vaccination through their local health department or through arrangements with healthcare systems and pharmacies. Information will be coming out from local health departments and healthcare providers about how and when people in Phase 1b can receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

To learn more about Phase 1B, click here.

Lord Fairfax Health District (Virginia) - Phase 1B

Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren and Winchester

Who can get vaccinated in West Virginia?

Right now, local health departments throughout West Virginia are receiving an ongoing supply of COVID-19 vaccines to make available to those aged 65 or older. If you fall into this age category and you are also a patient at a Community Health Center (also known as Federally Qualified Health Center), the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says you will be contacted by that center regarding access to a vaccine.

For private practice offices, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says communication on vaccine allocation and timelines for your organization will come directly from your respective board. Community Health Centers or a Federally Qualified Health Center will receive information from the West Virginia Primary Care Association. Healthcare professionals who work in a hospital system are likely to receive a vaccine through their hospital. Click here for more information.

Other healthcare workers that do not fall in a category as listed above will learn about vaccine allocation and timelines for their organizations directly from the respective board, association or employer.

Those who work in retail or manufacturing will receive information directly from your respective association.

For those who are school faculty and staff who are age 50 and over, the West Virginia Department of Education will be managing the vaccine distribution process for school faculty and staff through local superintendents. School faculty and staff under the age of 50 will be offered the vaccine at a later date in West Virginia’s phased COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The general public will have access to the vaccine as soon as possible, says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as vaccine supply increases. The earliest estimate currently is March.

Click here to learn more about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in West Virginia.

Virginia Vaccine Phase Descriptions:

Phase 1A: Healthcare personnel who directly engage in the care of or interact with patients known or suspected of COVID-19, or who have direct exposure to potentially infectious materials from patients known or suspected to be infected with COVID-19; or who interact with patients at higher risk for infection due to the patients’ individual risk factors but are not known or suspected to be infected with COVID-19; as well as residents and staff within long term care facilities. Learn more about Phase 1A here

Phase 1B: Frontline essential workers including police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; childcare workers and teachers; food and agricultural workers, including veterinarians; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; mail carriers; and officials needed to maintain continuity of government; those aged 65 years and older or those aged 16-64 with certain conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19; as well as people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps. Learn more about Phase 1B here

Phase 1C: Other essential workers such as energy, water, wastewater and waste removal workers; housing construction; food service; transportation; higher education faculty and staff; finance; information technology; media; legal service; and public safety. Learn more about Phase 1C here

Click here to see which phase each health district throughout Virginia is currently in for vaccinations.

West Virginia Phase Descriptions

Phase 1A: Hospital staff, including acute care tertiary and Q/ICU/ED/COVID units and airway specialists; long-term care facility and staff; and those working in pharmacies.

Phase 1B: Community infrastructure; emergency response and public health officials; as well as first responders, including fire and police, 911 centers, emergency management, corrections staff, ambulance drivers and crew members, local health departments, dental/ortho/oral surgery staff; and National Guard members on COVID-19 support.

Phase 1C: Other healthcare workers, including remaining hospital staff, staff at clinics and higher risk settings and home health/hospice workers. This phase also includes CPS, APS, optometrists, allergy and immunology, audiology, chiropractic, counseling, dermatology, primary care, infusion centers, labs, therapy, medication-assisted, ophthalmology, pediatrics, PT, OT, Xray, etc.

Phase 1D: Teachers and education staff, including those in higher education and those in K-12 education, as well as other sectors for critical services to State, Continuity of Government, associations, utilities and transportation.

Phase 2: The general population. Gov. Jim Justice says the initial emphasis in this phase will be on the state’s most vulnerable in the general population based on guidance from the CDC.

Click here to read more about vaccine phases in West Virginia.

WHSV COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker (WHSV)

Vaccination Numbers:

Virginia

According to the data dashboard, as of January 23, 393,613 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 50,147 people are fully vaccinated.

1,010,150 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

Click here to learn more.

West Virginia

As of January 23, the Mountain State has administered 146,469 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 35,991 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to learn more.

When can I get vaccinated?

The Virginia Department of Health has released a new webpage to help Virginians determine what phase they are included in, and when they may be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to determine your eligibility status.

