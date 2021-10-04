Boomi Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Eighth Consecutive Year

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that for the eighth consecutive year, Gartner has positioned Boomi as a Leader in its 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS).1 Boomi was recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"We're proud to be once again named a Leader in iPaaS by Gartner," said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. "Boomi created the iPaaS category and has driven its key evolutions to this day through our continual platform innovations. We believe intelligent connectivity and automation are the foundation for all customer and employee experiences, and the key to modern digital transformation. According to us, our placement in the Leaders Quadrant further validates this vision and our ability to accelerate and simplify connections between data, applications, people, and things across the entire digital ecosystem."

Recent market conditions, including the global pandemic, have caused businesses to look for ways to accelerate digital transformation and the enabling of integrated experiences. New business initiatives such as self-service apps, remote/hybrid environments, on-demand delivery services, flexible office apps, automated compliance verification and others, typically take months to deliver using traditional integration solutions. The low-code Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform leverages intelligent connectivity and automation to instantly connect everyone to everything, anywhere – delivering new business initiatives in weeks, or even days, for faster time-to-market and better business outcomes.

Only Boomi is built on the intelligence of mapping hundreds of millions of production-deployed integrations, processing billions of transactions every month. Boomi today is positioned to further advance its platform innovation and market trajectory while delivering even greater value to its customers.

To learn more about why Boomi is positioned as a leader, download your complimentary copy of the Gartner report: "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service."

