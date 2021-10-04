CarSaver, the first online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, was recognized for its industry-leading innovations

CarSaver's Online Automotive Marketplace Wins 2021 Automotive News PACE Award CarSaver, the first online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, was recognized for its industry-leading innovations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver , the first online automotive marketplace to buy and sell new and used cars 100% online, was named a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award winner at the awards ceremony on September 30. The prestigious award honors automotive suppliers for superior innovation and technological advancement. CarSaver is being recognized for launching the first end-to-end, 100% online car buying platform for new, used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles, and its work with Nissan to power the Nissan@Home experience.

"This year's class of award winners and honorees reflects the big changes that are coming at us," said Steve Schmith, director of PACE judging. "In our 27th year of the PACE program, it's striking to see how innovation is continuing to improve the auto industry."

The 27th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. CarSaver earned this award following an extensive multi-tiered evaluation by an independent panel of automotive experts as judges.

"Winning a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award is a defining achievement for CarSaver," said Chad Collier, CEO of CarSaver. "Our success would not be possible without the vision and support from Nissan and all the participating dealers across the U.S. They've worked closely with us to implement a frictionless online car buying experience, saving customers time and money."

"Receiving the PACE Award is like receiving an Oscar in our industry, it's an incredible honor," said Sean Wolfington, Chairman of CarSaver. "We really appreciate the recognition of our team's hard work and efforts to drive the industry forward."

CarSaver makes it easy for consumers to buy, finance and lease new and used cars from their phone, and have the vehicle delivered directly to their driveway, through a fully automated online buying process, from first click through home delivery. CarSaver supports all tiers of the industry, from brands and manufacturers like Nissan, to local dealers and lenders. CarSaver was also selected to power e-commerce for the largest retailer in the world, Walmart, as well as iHeartMedia.

Nissan selected CarSaver to power its new online shopping platform, Nissan@Home. CarSaver's enterprise technology enables Nissan and Nissan dealers to be the first to sell new, used and CPO vehicles 100% online. The Nissan@Home purchasing experience integrates CarSaver's industry leading features including:

End-to-end online purchase of new, certified pre-owned and used vehicle inventory

VIN specific pricing and payments

Real-time, OEM direct rebates and incentives

AI enabled deal structuring

Captive and retail lender loan and lease integration

eF&I

eContracting

Guaranteed online trade-ins

Vehicle delivery management software

"We've seen great success with the Nissan@Home purchase experience in terms of meeting customers' desires for an efficient, seamless, online car-buying solution," said Dan Mohnke, vice president, eCommerce, Nissan U.S. "Anecdotal feedback from customers, dealers, as well as sales results indicate that Nissan@Home is of great value to our customers."

"When I came upon CarSaver, I knew this e-commerce platform was going to be the leader in the industry," said Eric Frehsee, president, Jeffrey Nissan. "Now combine that with the fact that the OEM is rolling it out to all the dealers nationwide, it's game over."

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace .

To learn more about CarSaver click here and to view testimonials from dealers, visit www.CarSaverCommerce.com .

ABOUT CARSAVER

Launched in 2016, CarSaver is the first and only online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, helping buyers and sellers save time and money by automating the entire process, from first click to home delivery. CarSaver makes it easy to do everything 100% entirely online; buy, finance, lease, insure, repair and sell, all the top brands of new and used vehicles. The CarSaver marketplace aggregates hundreds of suppliers and automates thousands of complex, time-consuming functions, to deliver a simple and seamless online experience that is personalized to each customer.

CarSaver's marketplace is being utilized by car companies, dealers and trusted brands, like Nissan, Walmart, SHOP.COM and iHeartMedia to help their customers save time and money when buying new and used cars online. For more information, follow CarSaver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

