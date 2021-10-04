The Columbus Organization Earns Coveted Spot Among Indiana Case Management Agencies

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of services for individuals with intellectual/developmental (IDD) and behavioral health challenges, today announced that they have been selected as one of only six agencies permitted to continue providing waiver case management services in Indiana. Following a rigorous selection process by the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration, the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services (BDDS) identified The Columbus Organization as a preferred agency based on criteria reflecting case manager skills & knowledge, consistency of services across the state, and service quality.

Katie Sloan, Executive State Director - Indiana, commented, "Having provided case management services in Indiana for almost a decade, we see ourselves as part of the fabric that makes up the Indiana behavioral health and IDD community. And as a leader in the state, we continue to revolutionize case management through innovative complex care models, language-specific services, and dedication to ongoing learning and development. We are thrilled that BDDS has allowed us to continue our work and improve the lives of so many families in Indiana."

With currently over 64 Indiana case managers, 14 of whom speak Spanish, The Columbus Organization has built an infrastructure that can seamlessly scale to serve a majority of the state's IDD/behavioral health population.

Jeff Klimaski, CEO and President, noted, "Columbus has always been driven by a philosophy that our success is entirely dependent on the outcomes of the people we serve. We believe this selection is a testament to the many years of passionate work that we have dedicated to the IDD/behavioral health community in Indiana, and we see this as a validation of our quality, innovation, and commitment."

The Columbus Organization is immediately offering highly competitive opportunities to Indiana case managers to join a team with one of the country's lowest turnover rates, most comprehensive compensation/benefits packages, and greatest opportunities for advancement.

